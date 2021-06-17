Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MSMGF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 207,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,314. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

