Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MSMGF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 207,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,314. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.
Grid Metals Company Profile
