EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.50

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

EXFO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a PE ratio of 600.60 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

