Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0538 on Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $250,404.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starname has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.58 or 0.00766001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042302 BTC.

About Starname

Starname is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.