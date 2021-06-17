Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PAYA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 1,421,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,695. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

