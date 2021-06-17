$5.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report sales of $5.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.52 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $21.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of TFC traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.33. 8,194,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.