Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Up 31.4% in May

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGSEQ traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,743. Real Goods Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

