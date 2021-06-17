Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Up 31.4% in May

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RGSEQ traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,743. Real Goods Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
