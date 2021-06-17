Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Drops By 18.4%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 303,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equities raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

