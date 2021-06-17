Arianee (ARIA20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.52 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Arianee has a total market cap of $24.52 million and $78,300.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

