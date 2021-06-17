Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.73.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OR traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.47. 386,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,024. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.14 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.41.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

