Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAKSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,304. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

