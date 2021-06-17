BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.55. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

