AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of AVI Global Trust PLC (LON:AGT) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 960.13 ($12.54) and last traded at GBX 970 ($12.67). Approximately 204,585 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 164,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 977 ($12.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -534.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 985.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.17%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

