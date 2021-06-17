Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Grows By 39.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $$31.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68. Bunzl has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $35.08.
Bunzl Company Profile
