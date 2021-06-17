Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Grows By 39.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $$31.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68. Bunzl has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $35.08.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

