Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,908,600 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 13th total of 4,212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,771.5 days.

JNNDF stock remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

