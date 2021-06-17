Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49.

GUKYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

