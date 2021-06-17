Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,624 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.26% of Chevron worth $526,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.35. 993,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

