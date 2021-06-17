Winslow Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 424,814 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $207,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.49. The stock had a trading volume of 371,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,196,097. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.03. The stock has a market cap of $317.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

