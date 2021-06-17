The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.9% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,183,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,406,000 after buying an additional 469,648 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,634,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $670,553,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 34.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 884,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,266,000 after purchasing an additional 226,882 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.33. 416,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,196,097. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.03. The firm has a market cap of $318.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

