Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 10,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,250.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00.

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.34. 1,314,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$8.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.09.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

