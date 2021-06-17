Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,682. The stock has a market cap of $153.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26. Acme United has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

In other news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $299,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,877.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $200,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,267.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

