MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $33.67 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00140315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00178989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.18 or 0.00911523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,618.83 or 0.99918528 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,782,884,404 coins and its circulating supply is 2,613,460,267 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MHCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.