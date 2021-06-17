Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

