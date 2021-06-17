$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $6.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.91 billion and the lowest is $6.89 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $28.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $28.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Jabil stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 2,121,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74. Jabil has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,352 shares of company stock worth $7,882,148. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

