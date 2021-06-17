Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $282,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $13.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,527.57. 35,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,369.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,537.24. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

