Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in May

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 13th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,477.0 days.

OTCMKTS MSMKF remained flat at $$39.50 during trading on Thursday. Matsumotokiyoshi has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Matsumotokiyoshi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.

