Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Update

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 216,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICON. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 340,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

ICON stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 254,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,234. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14. Iconix Brand Group has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The brand management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

