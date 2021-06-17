17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:YQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 59,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

