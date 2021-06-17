Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Critical Comparison

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Semtech and SuperCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. SuperCom has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Semtech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semtech and SuperCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $595.12 million 7.19 $59.90 million $1.12 58.86 SuperCom $11.77 million 2.29 -$7.87 million N/A N/A

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 11.66% 11.72% 7.60% SuperCom N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats SuperCom on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

