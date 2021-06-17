Ormeus Coin Tops One Day Volume of $456,625.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $496,654.73 and approximately $456,625.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00058549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00141558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00178625 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.01 or 0.00909557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,740.27 or 1.00367297 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORMEUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.