Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 243,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,425. The stock has a market cap of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

