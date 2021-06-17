Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BKNG stock traded down $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $2,294.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,347.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.