Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $95.03 million, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

