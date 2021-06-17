Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $346.28 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,825 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $346,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.90. The company had a trading volume of 665,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock valued at $695,018,751 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

