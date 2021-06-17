Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 77,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ODC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101. The stock has a market cap of $260.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

