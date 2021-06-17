Short Interest in Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Decreases By 29.7%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

JAGGF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,124. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $344.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.24. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 41.03%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.64%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

