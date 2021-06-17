Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.59. 351,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,696,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

