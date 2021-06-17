Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
MIMZF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. Nighthawk Gold has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
About Nighthawk Gold
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.