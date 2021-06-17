Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

MIMZF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. Nighthawk Gold has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

