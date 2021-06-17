Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Capri reported sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.