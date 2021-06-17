Transcontinental (TCLAF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Transcontinental (OTCMKTS: TCLAF):

6/10/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Transcontinental had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TCLAF traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 902. Transcontinental Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

