Aviva PLC Acquires 41,222 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $69,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $135,801,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.96. 211,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $386.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807,673 shares of company stock worth $2,084,767,674. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

