DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0341 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $252,852.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00428092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003964 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.01097578 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

