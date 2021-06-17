Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,844. The company has a market cap of $358.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.88. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

