Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hilltop by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.69.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

