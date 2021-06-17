Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $101,377.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00058522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00142983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00178060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.00905386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,683.08 or 0.99920025 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.