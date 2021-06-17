$127.29 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce $127.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the highest is $129.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $106.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million.

GPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPX traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 5,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,501. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

