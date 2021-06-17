Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.79 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00008257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $13.79 million and $317,512.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00060875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00762604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

