Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.29. 40,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,657. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.26. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

