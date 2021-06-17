Mushroom (MUSH) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Mushroom has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Mushroom has a market cap of $10.10 million and $19.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00058774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00144204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00179374 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.04 or 0.00910404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,772.22 or 0.99954568 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

