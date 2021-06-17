SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS SGQRF remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 81.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.