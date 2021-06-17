G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Velleca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00.

GTHX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 15,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

